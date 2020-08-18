Ashley Tisdale Got Her Breast Implants Removed

“This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and — most importantly — self-love.”
In a new Instagram post, Ashley Tisdale just got super candid about having her breast implants removed.
“Years ago, I underwent breast enhancement surgery,” she wrote in the caption. “Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than — and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And, for a short period of time, it did.”
“But, little by little, I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up — food sensitivities as well as gut issues […] that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter, I decided to undergo implant removal.”
“This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and — most importantly — self-love,” She continued. “This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.”
This is the first time Ashley has spoken about having had cosmetic surgery on her breasts — although she has previously spoken about having had a nose job to correct a deviated septum.
However, this isn’t the first time Ashley has spoken about mental health — she’s previously written about struggling with depression and anxiety, and has also tweeted about her husband’s virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The post also comes as part of the launch of her new health and wellness website, Frenshe — a play on her married name, Ashley French.
All the best to Ashley and her implant-free boobs!
