Asha Bhosle reacts to Pandit Jasraj’s demise, says she lost a big brother



Yesterday our industry saw two of our most talented artistes leave us. While director Nishikant Kamat passed away in Hyderabad, music maestro Pandit Jasraj took his last breath in the US. Talking about the maestro, Asha Bhosle said she’d lost a big brother.



Speaking about him in an interview to daily, she said, “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj ji. I have lost someone who was extremely fond of me, I have lost a big brother. Sangeet ka sooraj doob gaya (the sun of music has set). He was a vocalist par excellence and I knew him for so long, from even before his marriage to V Shantaram’s daughter. He used to praise me a lot and he always used to say, ‘main tujhe gaana sikhaunga (I will teach you how to sing)’.”

Sharing some more memories with the daily, she said, “Back in the day, when I had visited his classical school in the US, where he used to teach music to so many aspiring talents, I remember how I had wanted to enrol myself into his school. On that same trip, we went out for dinner, and Jasraj ji, who was a staunch vegetarian, kept requesting me to turn vegetarian for health reasons. I will always remember his childlike demeanor.”