Apple supplier: Apple supplier Catcher Technology to sell two divisions to China’s Lens for $1.4 billion – Latest News

Taiwan-based Catcher Technology, a supplier to Apple Inc, has agreed to sell two units from its Lyra International division in China to Hunan-based Lens Technology Co for $1.43 billion, a company filing showed.

Headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Catcher makes metal casings for a range of consumer electronics, including the iPhone.

Smaller iPhone assembler Wistron last month agreed to sell two of its factories in China to fast-rising Chinese manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co for 3.3 billion yuan ($477 million).

Analysts have said Chinese companies are gearing up to get into the much coveted iPhone assembly chain amid a supply chain reshuffle following the China-U.S. trade war.

Taiwanese firms currently dominate the iPhone supply chain, including Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, Pegatron and Wistron.

