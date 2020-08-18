Apple says "the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied,quot; if they revert to comply with the guidelines they agreed to (Sam Byford/The Verge)

Sam Byford / The Verge:
Apple says “the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied,rdquo; if they revert to comply with the guidelines they agreed to — “The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied.” — Apple has responded to Epic Games’ latest salvo …
