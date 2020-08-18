Apple says "the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied,quot; if they revert to comply with the guidelines they agreed to (Sam Byford/The Verge)

Home Technology Apple says "the problem Epic has created for itself is one that...

Sam Byford / The Verge:

Apple says “the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied,rdquo; if they revert to comply with the guidelines they agreed to  —  “The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied.”  —  Apple has responded to Epic Games’ latest salvo …

