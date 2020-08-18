Apple releases fifth beta of watchOS 7 for Apple Watch to developers

Alongside the release of iOS 14 beta 5, Apple today has also released watchOS 7 beta 5 to developers. watchOS 7 includes new features such as sleep tracking, new watch face features, fitness improvements, and more.

watchOS 7 beta 5 can be installed by developers through the companion Apple Watch app on iPhone or by heading to the Settings app on the Apple Watch itself. If you don’t yet see the new beta on your device, be sure to keep checking as it’s still rolling out to all developers.

watchOS 7 was released to public beta testers last week after a brief delay. This year marks the first time that Apple has released a public beta of watchOS, and we expect a new public beta build to be released sooner rather than later — perhaps as early as later this week.

With this year’s debut of watchOS 7, Apple is dropping support for Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2. This means that those models will stick to watchOS 6, while the following will be updated to watchOS 7 when it’s released this fall:

watchOS 7 adds a variety of new features to the Apple Watch, including support for watch face sharing. You can now create and share watch faces with other people, but developers can also offer preconfigured faces in their application, while you can also add watch faces from the web.

Sleep tracking is also now supported on Apple Watch, while Workouts app has been updated with new dance workouts and improved calorie tracking for things like core training, cooldowns, and functional training.

