Apple Music launches two new live radio stations

Apple is launching two new radio stations within Apple Music that will feature exclusive original shows from top music hosts and artists.
The first one is called ‘Apple Music Hits,’ and will include popular songs from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s. The second station, ‘Apple Music Country,’ will highlight popular country music. The tech giant is also renaming Beats 1, its flagship radio station, to Apple Music 1.
Apple Music Hits will include daily on-air hosts Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino and more. There will also be new exclusive shows from artists like blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Alanis Morissentte and the Backstreet Boys.
Apple’s Music Country’s daily on-air hosts include Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree and more. There will also be shows from Luke Bryan, Pat Green, Chrissy Metz and more.
“Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning,” said Oliver Schusser, the vice-president of Apple Music, Beats, and international content, in a news release.
Apple states that it’s going to continue to invest in live radio and create more opportunities for listeners to connect with music.
The tech giant notes that listeners can tune into Apple Music radio from their iPhone, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and on the web.
Source: Apple