Apple bundles CBS and Showtime with Apple TV+, announces new Music radio stations

CBS All Access content in the Apple TV app.

Here’s the branding for Apple Music Hits.

And Apple Music Country.

Finally, the new branding for Apple Music 1… which is pretty similar to Beats 1.

As iPhone sales have slowed, Apple has leaned on services like the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ to make up some of the difference. And while the first of those is currently gripped in public controversy, Apple today announced new developments for Music and TV+.

First off, Apple says Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to subscribe to a bundle that includes both CBS All Access and Showtime (both owned by ViacomCBS) for $9.99 per month after a 7-day trial, integrated with Apple features like the TV app, Siri, and Family Sharing.

Subscribers to the bundle will be able to access programming from both services in online streaming and offline download formats, and this bundle includes the ad-free version of CBS All Access. Since Apple TV+ costs $4.99, that means the trio of services will come in at just under $15—about the same price all together as HBO Max on its own.

Apple has also been giving Apple TV+ subscriptions away free with new Apple device purchases and in student programs, among other things, so this means many people will be able to subscribe to the two ViacomCBS networks for $9.99 without even paying for Apple TV+ at first.

While some content on Apple TV+ has generated buzz in the industry (like the Tom Hanks vehicle Greyhound), the service does not appear to have made anywhere close to the same impact as Disney+, which launched around the same time late last year. Apple may be hoping that this deal with ViacomCBS will make for a more attractive package.

Apple has found greater success with Apple Music. On that side, Apple has announced a rebranding of the Beats 1 radio station that launched five years ago alongside the Apple Music streaming service. Beats 1 will now be called Apple Music 1, but this change is not accompanied by a shift in programming or strategy; it’s still a 24-hour radio station helmed by celebrity DJs playing popular music, some of it original.

But Apple is also announcing two new Apple Music 1-like radio stations, under a shared “Apple Music Radio” banner: Apple Music Hits (“celebrating everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s”) and Apple Music Country. They follow the same programming approach as mentioned above for Apple Music 1: celebrity names and shows with human-curated, current, popular music. The Apple press release lists the following talent for Apple Music Hits:

Apple Music Hits will be helmed by daily on-air hosts Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, George Stroumboulopoulos (“House of Strombo”), along with special shows from Ari Melber and others. Fans can also tune in to hear new exclusive shows from artists like Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, and more.

And more Apple Music Country:

Apple Music Country’s talent roster boasts a wide range of country’s most exciting voices, including daily on-air hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney. Fans can also enjoy new exclusive shows from artists like Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer, The Shires, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen, alongside exclusive shows from legendary producers and songwriters like Dave Cobb, Jesse Frasure, and Luke Laird, and journalist Hunter Kelly.

These human-helmed radio stations serve as the main differentiator between Apple Music and competitor Spotify, which is focused on music discovery via algorithmically generated playlists.

Both new Apple Music radio stations, as well as the Apple TV+/CBS/Showtime bundle, are available starting today on supported devices.

