Anthony Seibold rumours, probe uncovers associates of NRL coaches

Anthony Seibold’s legal team is closing in on the alleged culprits involved in spreading rumours on social media about the Brisbane coach’s personal life.

European cybersecurity experts have reportedly identified ‘associates with links to NRL people’ at the centre of the investigation. Those undertaking the probe claim the people involved have links to coaches and players, past and present.

“They are very confident they will be able to pinpoint it,” Seibold’s lawyer, Dave Garrett, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I got some more information yesterday which I passed onto the cyber-security team and I’ve asked them to run with that.

“Everyone is expecting a smoking gun, that the identity of the person will be revealed. I’d rather have a more thorough report than a rush job so Anthony can get the information he needs to proceed with the next step.

“I’ll let them do their job and they can come back to me with a person or a group of people and a motivation for the malicious rumours.

“It’s a matter for what Anthony wants to achieve. He obviously wants to make someone accountable … His priority at the moment is finding out who it was and protecting himself and his family from further rumours and allegations.”

Courier Mail reporter Peter Badel told Fox League’s NRL360: “I can tell you the cybersecurity experts have found a group of people they believe are guilty of these social media slurs against Anthony Seibold.

“They are associates with links to NRL people. Those people are coaches, former coaches, and former NRL players.

Anthony Seibold has had a tough year. (Getty)

“We’re not saying it’s the actual current coaches behind this, but associates – i.e. family, friends, partners.

“I spoke to Anthony Seibold’s lawyer today, and they’re 90 per cent sure they’ll get the men they’re after.

“They expect a final, definitive call in the next 24 to 48 hours. I think there’ll be some very nervous people in the NRL at the moment.”

Lawyers for Seibold have previously committed to pursuing defamation action and have also lodged a formal complaint with Queensland police.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Brisbane coach is more inclined to pursue justice through the legal system rather than the drawn out process of defamation proceedings.

Seibold remains in self-isolation in Brisbane after attending to a family matter.