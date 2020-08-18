Angelina Jolie Feels Blessed to Have All Her Children at Home During Pandemic

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

In a new interview, the ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ star says that her eldest son, Maddox, has been virtually attending Yonsei University amid the ongoing pandemic.

Angelina Jolie finds the blessings amid the coronavirus pandemic. When opening up about her family life during quarantine, the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” star expressed her gratitude to be able to spend more time with her children, including eldest son Maddox who continued his study at Yonsei University virtually.

During an interview with Extra TV published Monday, 17 August, the “Salt” actress admitted that her six kids, 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pac, 15-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year old twins Vivienne and Knox, were being helpful and supportive at home. “They’re all together and it’s a nice big bunch, so everybody’s helping each other out. We’re lucky,” she spilled.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt further confirmed that her college freshman son had returned to the United States from Seoul, South Korea in early 2020 after his semester got canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “He had to stay back from Korea,” she said. “He’s going online, and so I think he starts at 6 P.M. at night.”

Angelina’s son, Maddox, left home to study biochemistry at Yonsei University back in early August 2019. Months later, in March 2020, the teen was reported to have made his way back to Los Angeles because of the novel coronavirus. “Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens,” Us Weekly quoted a source at the time.

Following Maddox’s return, “The One and Only Ivan” actress assured that her son will not leave Yonsei for other university. “It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school, he’ll be back as soon as things settle,” she told DongA Daily in April. “We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies.”

In terms of how her family were coping in quarantine, Angelina was well aware that not everyone had similar privilege as they were during these challenging times. “My biggest concern actually during the pandemic is children,” the 45-year-old humanitarian shared her worries for children who are trapped in abusive families.

“There was a 40% drop-off of hearing reports of abuse of children,” the actress playing Thena in upcoming “The Eternals” pointed out. She continued, “And what that means is that those like the teachers who recognize what is happening to the child and can report it cannot see the child so domestic violence is a very big concern during this time.”