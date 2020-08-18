Amer Fakhoury, Released From Jail in Lebanon After U.S. Pressure, Dies at 57

Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese-born naturalized American citizen who was detained for months in Beirut on charges of torturing Lebanese prisoners decades ago during the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, died on Monday. He was 57.

Mr. Fakhoury, who owned a Lebanese restaurant in Dover, N.H., had been found to have late-stage lymphoma cancer while held in Lebanon and died at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, his family said.

Mr. Fakhoury, who became a U.S. citizen last year, was arrested and detained in Beirut in September, days after he returned to Lebanon for the first in 20 years to see family. He denied the charges that he had overseen the torture of fellow Lebanese decades ago as a member of a Christian-dominated militia. He was also accused of collaborating with Israeli forces during their 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon.

In March, after U.S. government efforts to secure his release, Mr. Fakhoury was freed from jail when a judge ruled that the statute of limitations to prosecute him had expired.