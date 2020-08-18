All The Best Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Moments

1.

When they reminded everyone to wear a mask:

3.

When they openly gushed about Harry Styles:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner talking about their favorite Harry Styles’ song on their instagram live

When they got weird together:

5.

When they got on Instagram Live to bake brownies:

6.

And when Sophie made Joe a tequila soda while he assembled a trampoline:

watching sophie turner make joe jonas a tequila soda while he builds a miniature trampoline on instagram live has been the highlight of my week, maybe quarantine

7.

When Sophie was Joe’s best hype woman:

Sophie Turner dancing in Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Live of the Jonas Brothers concert (grainy prob because it was dark) is all the spirit you need for this day.

8.

When Joe was Sophie’s best hype man:

9.

When they showed off their quarantine dance moves:

What's keeping you , calm and collected these days? For us, it's Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner going live on Instagram.

10.

When Sophie was unapologetically herself at a JoBro show:

11.

When they celebrated their wedding in style:

15.

And finally, when they were nothing short of hilarious:

What I wouldn’t give to be jumping into a pile of snow rn 🥵 #throwback feb 2019 , Soph &amp; Joe at their house in mammoth celebrating super bowl with their fam &amp; friends #SophieTurner @joejonas

