Alabama bans tailgating before football games in 2020

The Alabama Crimson Tide intend to try to have fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2020, but the gameday experience in Tuscaloosa is going to look a lot different no matter what.

In an email sent to season ticketholders on Tuesday, the Crimson Tide announced that only 20 percent of stadium seating capacity will be used in 2020, according to Michael Casagrande of al.com. Perhaps more notably, the school has banned tailgating prior to games.

Ticket allocation will be based on an existing points system. Tickets for students will be given based on class status, with seniors receiving 40 percent of the available seats.

Obviously, tailgating is a way of life for many during football season, particularly in the south. This is a huge change, but an understandable one as SEC schools look to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep the season running as smoothly as possible.

This also definitely means that Nick Saban’s streak of never attending a tailgate should continue for the foreseeable future.