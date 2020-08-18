AFL news | Anger over Aboriginal flag ban in Indigenous Round, copyright issue

Anger over a ban on using the Aboriginal flag is growing, due to its glaring absence from AFL Indigenous Round.

Clothing company WAM bought an exclusive copyright licence to the flag image two years ago, from its original designer.

WAM charges fees for its use – a controversy that flared up in June and saw Sydney Swans megastar Lance Franklin distance himself from the company.

The Aboriginal flag will be missing from Indigenous Round this weekend. That should be enough to spark a protest when Richmond and Essendon face off in the Dreamtime match at Darwin’s TIO Stadium, Indigenous legend Michael Long says.

Nova Peris and Michael Long. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“I’m calling on all supporters coming to the ground this weekend to bring an Aboriginal flag in support of what is happening,” the Bombers great told The Herald Sun.

“I didn’t believe it when I first heard about it. I didn’t think it was real. It is a disgrace. That flag belongs to all Aboriginal people – not just to any individual.

“We are having the biggest game ever here in Darwin as part of Indigenous round and that flag is really symbolic.

“It is something that we fought for with the racial vilification of players who played the game and athletes like Nova Peris and Cathy Freeman – they have flown the flag for Aboriginal people.”

The AFL will instead feature the Torres Strait Island flag, the name of the local Indigenous nation and the word “deadly” on fields during Indigenous round. Indigenous sporting legend Nova Peris said trying to cover the absence of the flag with slang term “deadly”, relevant only to younger generations, was “ridiculous” and “embarrassing”.

Peris, Australia’s first Indigenous Olympic gold medallist and a former senator, is lobbying the federal government to exempt the flag from copyright laws, making it freely available. The Aboriginal flag is an official flag of Australia.

Carlton’s Indigenous hero Eddie Betts said that the flag stand-off needed to be resolved, with the iconic image made freely available.

“Yeah I would [like to see the issue resolved]. I didn’t really know until last year as well,” Betts said on AFL 360.

“I wrote a children’s book about Aboriginal culture and I put the Aboriginal flag in there. I didn’t know I had to get permission, being an Aboriginal person to teach young kids at school about Aboriginal culture.

“There was a lot of politics behind it … I support the AFL for not paying to use the Aboriginal flag because it should be free for everyone.”

Eddie Betts in action for Carlton in their upset win over Geelong this season. (Getty)

Former AFL player Tony Armstrong, an Indigenous man, said that the absence of the Aboriginal flag from Indigenous Round was a painful reality.

“Strange as it may seem, the AFL will not be displaying the Aboriginal flag on its grounds during its Indigenous Round this weekend,” Armstrong wrote for the ABC.

“As an Aboriginal man, that stings. The flag means so much to me. It should be celebrated.

“Despite my excitement to see the competition celebrate Indigenous culture, I cannot help but see the irony. Those Aboriginal players whose culture we are celebrating, and whose stories we are telling, will not have their own flag on the grounds.”

Collingwood have taken a lead on the issue, with plans to train in “Free the Flag” shirts before their Indigenous Round clash against North Melbourne, according to The Age.

Indigenous star Travis Varcoe and gun defender Darcy Moore are formal ambassadors for Pies’ initiative.