Your Tuesday Briefing

New Zealand delays national election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country would postpone its national election by four weeks as a cluster of new cases spread through Auckland.

Ms. Ardern said she had consulted all major parties before deciding to move the election to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19.

Even if the outbreak worsens, she said, “we will be sticking with the date we have.” For now, the mysterious cluster of new cases totals 58 as health workers scramble to test workers at airports and other points of entry.