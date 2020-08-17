Your Monday Briefing

Protest in Belarus dwarfs rally for defiant leader

Tens of thousands of people gathered on Sunday in Minsk in their biggest protest yet against President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

It appeared to be the largest protest in the history of Belarus, a former Soviet republic that Mr. Lukashenko has led since 1994. The huge turnout showed that the longtime autocratic leader had failed in his efforts to intimidate opponents.

On the ground: The protest had a festive air and Belarusians walked freely in the city center, wrapped in opposition flags and chanting antigovernment slogans. It was a stark contrast to rallies last week that were violently suppressed by security forces, leaving at least two people dead, and more than 6,000 under arrest.

Many protesters said they came on Sunday because they were shocked to learn that protesters had been tortured after being detained at previous rallies.