‘Your days are numbered’ – Faith Mazibuko tells ‘syndicates’ behind illegal occupation of land

The Gauteng government will deploy 1 500 community safety patrollers to be its eyes and ears at hotspots where land is being illegally occupied.

The province says it will also work with private land owners to prevent illegal occupations.

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko says “syndicates” are occupying land, letting and selling it to people.

“We wish to send a strong message to all the syndicates, your days are numbered. We know you by name now, so be careful.”

This was the message from Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko on Monday as the province, together with the City of Johannesburg, launched an anti-land occupation programme in Lenasia.

Mazibuko was joined by Mayor Geoff Makhubo as well Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile and Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara.

The strategy will see the provincial government deploy 1 500 community safety patrollers across the province to prevent and discourage the illegal occupation of land in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

The patrollers would benefit from a budget that had been set aside for security services, Maile said.

He added they were chosen from a provincial database of about 7 000 patrollers and would be responsible for being on the ground and being the eyes and ears of the government to immediately report the “syndicates”.

Mazibuko encouraged people to follow processes when land and houses were allocated.

She said the province was also engaging with Prasa and Sanral to come on board because some of the land was owned by them.

‘Wait for processes’

“If we integrate our law enforcement officers, together with community structures, the outcome may be very good. We already have our community patrollers who, according to areas, will be the ones that will be assisting in identifying and making sure there is no land invasion in those hotspot areas.

“The premier has said there will be rapid land release. Wait for that process for us to release the land and be able to allocate to proper beneficiaries. So all those busy selling land, it will turn out like those in Roslynn,” Mazibuko added.

Motara said the challenge presented by the illegal occupation of land was that it also took place on private land, adding the government was willing to work with owners to prevent it.

She added it was also important to note some of the land was uninhabitable, for example in Mamelodi, where structures were being built adjacent to water lines.

Vulnerable people being preyed on

“We want to make sure that citizens were not involved in purchasing or occupying land that doesn’t belong to anybody who has a title deed.

“Unfortunately, I think these syndicates are really preying on the vulnerability of people. People are really in need of land and decent living and now syndicates are preying into that, making them criminals in the process,” Motara said.

Maile said the provincial government would now be approaching the courts for a “blanket interdict” which would be executed as soon as people occupy land.

He added evictions would only take place post-lockdown.

Makhubo said in 2016, there were about 160 informal settlements in Johannesburg and it was in the process of formalising others.

Anarchy

He added this had grown to 214 informal settlements.

“That has been as a result of ineptitude by the city government, allowing a political party to control the growth of the city, allowing people to build wherever they want because of trying to stay in power. Now that behaviour and attitude is not being extended now.

“It’s just been anarchy and it’s the same people, I think, because most of them are empty and are waiting for tenants.”

Makhubo said the programme was all about preventing the illegal occupation of land and not evicting people.

Motara added where there had been illegal occupations and where municipalities had decided to formalise the areas, the province had transferred the land to the City.

She said another challenge was that occupied land was already earmarked for other services, for example, the building of a healthcare facility.