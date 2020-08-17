YaYa Mayweather Mocked Over Her Obsession With Ex NBA Youngboy

Twitter/Instagram

Months after their split, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. seems to declare her dedication to the ‘Valuable Pain’ rapper with her Instagram Story post.

YaYa Mayweather a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather is apparently not completely over her former boyfriend NBA Youngboy a.k.a. Youngboy Never Broke Again just yet. Months after their split, the 19-year-old seemed to declare her love for the rapper in her Instagram post.

On Saturday, August 15, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. made it clear that she still loves the Baton Rouge rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. “I only talk to Kentrell. I only want Kentrell,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Upon noticing YaYa’s post, social media users can’t help trolling her over her apparent obsession with Youngboy. One Instagram user wrote, “Sad that she knows the value of a Birkin, but not her self worth,” referring to her recent rant over fake Birkins.

“Too bad Kentrell doesn’t only want you… I wish she’d see her worth,” another shared a similar concern. A third user mocked YaYa, “She in this relationship by herself.” Another advised her to retract her statement, “Sis it’s not too late to say you got hacked,” while a Youngboy fan told her, “Leave that boy alone he don’t only want you.”

Someone else suggested what Floyd should do about his daughter, “floyd should cut her off for good smh falling for herpboy.” Another pointed out at YaYa and Youngboy’s complicated relationship, writing, “She almost killed his BM.”

Despite the backlash, YaYa didn’t feel any regret about posting her Intagram Story in question. In another post, she seemingly responded to the criticism as writing, “I’m not taking nothing down. I’m not deleting nothing. Get off me. Thanks.”

YaYa and NBA, who have been dating on and off for years, sparked split rumors in June after he flaunted his alleged new boo on Instagram. YaYa didn’t comment on his Instagram post at the time, while he continued to parade his love life on social media with a love declaration to his new girl Jazz in July.

Earlier this month, however, YaYa seemed to insinuate that she and the “Outside Today” spitter are back together as she shared a photo of herself rocking some Youngboy slide slippers. Some people speculated that she might be trying to get back with him.