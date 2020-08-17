Yankees activate closer Aroldis Chapman, designate David Hale

Chapman, 32 years old, tested positive for the coronavirus in July and wasn’t cleared to return until the final day of that month. He hasn’t yet appeared in a game this season.

Hale, meanwhile, made five appearances for the Yankees and recorded a save on Aug. 1.

Even without the fire-balling southpaw finishing games, the Yankees won 15 of their first 21 contests and sit atop the AL East standings. Chapman is available to face the Boston Red Sox on Monday evening but won’t be used for back-to-back games this week: