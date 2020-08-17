Why Selling Sunset Fans Think Chrishell Stause Just Dropped a Major Hint About Season 4

Is Selling Sunset officially coming back for another season?

While Netflix has yet to make an announcement, Chrishell Stause‘s recent Instagram post has fans convinced that season four is happening. Over the weekend, the realtor enjoyed a day out on a boat in Newport Beach, Calif. with her coworkers Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald. While having some fun in the sun, the Selling Sunset stars posed for a series of photos together in their bikinis.

Though the beautiful snaps delighted social media users, it’s Chrishell’s photo caption that really got fans buzzing. “Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about,” Chrishell wrote alongside a series of emojis, including one that hinted her lips are sealed on the news. Chrishell also added the hashtags #SellingSunset #Season3 #Netflix to her caption.

After reading this, Selling Sunset fans began to flood Chrishell’s comments about a possible new season, with one social media user asking, “Season 4 perhaps????”