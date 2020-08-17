When will my phone get Android 10?

Android 10 is upon us, and whether you’re excited about its new permission settings for apps or the glorious dark mode, there are plenty of reasons to be eager for it to arrive on your phone. However, as with all Android updates, there’s a difference between when Google launches the final build and when the new software actually arrives on your smartphone. Today, we’ll be taking a look at all of the major Android phone makers and breakdown when exactly you can expect an Android 10 update for your device. Google Pixel

Let's start with Google's own phones, the Pixel series. Android 10 has been guaranteed for every existing Pixel device, with the full list being as follows: Pixel 4a

Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Pixel / Pixel XL As of September 3, 2019, Android 10 started rolling out for all of these handsets, making them the first batch of phones to be treated to 10’s goodness.

Samsung

Samsung is the big player in the Android world, as well as the biggest player in the entire smartphone world. The needle moves a fair bit when Samsung updates a phone. So far, Samsung has issued its Android 10 update to the following devices: Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip / Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 Lite

Galaxy S9 and S9+

Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A70/A70s

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A20/A20s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A10 Android 10 has been making its way to A20 and A10 in other parts of the world, so while the update hasn’t landed in the U.S. for them quite yet, we’d expect it to very soon. LG

In recent years, LG has become notorious for slow, inconsistent Android updates. It pains us to say that, but that’s the fact. As of right now, LG has updated the following phones to Android 10: LG Velvet

LG G8

LG G8X

LG G7 / G7 One

LG V60

LG V50

LG V40

LG Q60 LG announced the rest of its Android 10 update plans on January 24, with the following phones said to get Android 10 at…some point: LG K40s

LG K50

LG K50s

LG Q60 Huawei

Huawei is one of the world’s largest smartphone companies, with its devices ranging from high-end flagships to low-cost budget options. Almost all of the company’s current handsets have already been updated to Android 10, including: Huawei P40 series

Huawei P30 series

Huawei P20 series

Huawei Mate 20 series

Huawei Mate 10 series

Huawei Mate X / Mate Xs

Honor 30 / 30 Pro

Honor 20 / 20 Pro / 20 Pro Lite

Honor 20S

Honor View 20

Honor 10

Honor View 10

Honor 9X / 9X Pro

Honor 8X Motorola

Motorola used to be on top of its game when it came to Android updates, but in recent years, the company has gotten slower and more inconsistent with how it handles new software. As of right now, these are all of the Motorola phones that have successfully gotten their Android 10 update: Motorola Edge / Edge+

Moto G8 Plus

Moto G7

Moto G7 Power

Moto G7 Plus

Moto Z4

Motorola One

Motorola One Action

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Vision

Motorola RAZR

Moto E (2020) There are a few other phones that we expect to get Android 10 at some point, with those being: Moto G8

Moto G8 Play

Moto G7 Play

Moto Z3

Moto Z3 Play

Motorola One Zoom

Motorola One Macro Nokia

When it comes to Android updates, one company that stands out among the rest is Nokia. Led by HMD Global, this current iteration of the Nokia brand has become synonymous with phones that have clean software and get timely, consistent updates. Nokia’s been hard at work updating a bunch of its phones to Android 10, with all of the following now running the software: Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3V

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 1 That’s already quite a list, but Nokia isn’t done quite yet. At some point in Q2 2020, Nokia says it’ll also update these phones to Android 10: Nokia 5.1

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 2.1 OnePlus

OnePlus touts fast updates and a fast track to the latest version of Android as a feature of its phones. The company has proven time and time again that platform updates can be done quickly and fairly bug-free, and that hasn’t changed with Android 10. Here are the phones for which Android 10 is now available: OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 5 / 5T Despite being launched with Android Nougat back in 2017, the OnePlus 5 and 5T were updated to Android 10 on May 27th, 2020. Odds & Ends