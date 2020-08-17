When will my phone get Android 10?

Android 10 is upon us, and whether you’re excited about its new permission settings for apps or the glorious dark mode, there are plenty of reasons to be eager for it to arrive on your phone.
However, as with all Android updates, there’s a difference between when Google launches the final build and when the new software actually arrives on your smartphone. Today, we’ll be taking a look at all of the major Android phone makers and breakdown when exactly you can expect an Android 10 update for your device.
Google Pixel
Let’s start with Google’s own phones, the Pixel series. Android 10 has been guaranteed for every existing Pixel device, with the full list being as follows:
Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel / Pixel XL
As of September 3, 2019, Android 10 started rolling out for all of these handsets, making them the first batch of phones to be treated to 10’s goodness.
Samsung
Samsung is the big player in the Android world, as well as the biggest player in the entire smartphone world. The needle moves a fair bit when Samsung updates a phone.
So far, Samsung has issued its Android 10 update to the following devices:
- Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip / Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and S10 Lite
- Galaxy S9 and S9+
- Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A70/A70s
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy A20/A20s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A10
Android 10 has been making its way to A20 and A10 in other parts of the world, so while the update hasn’t landed in the U.S. for them quite yet, we’d expect it to very soon.
LG
In recent years, LG has become notorious for slow, inconsistent Android updates. It pains us to say that, but that’s the fact. As of right now, LG has updated the following phones to Android 10:
- LG Velvet
- LG G8
- LG G8X
- LG G7 / G7 One
- LG V60
- LG V50
- LG V40
- LG Q60
LG announced the rest of its Android 10 update plans on January 24, with the following phones said to get Android 10 at…some point:
- LG K40s
- LG K50
- LG K50s
- LG Q60
Huawei
Huawei is one of the world’s largest smartphone companies, with its devices ranging from high-end flagships to low-cost budget options.
Almost all of the company’s current handsets have already been updated to Android 10, including:
- Huawei P40 series
- Huawei P30 series
- Huawei P20 series
- Huawei Mate 20 series
- Huawei Mate 10 series
- Huawei Mate X / Mate Xs
- Honor 30 / 30 Pro
- Honor 20 / 20 Pro / 20 Pro Lite
- Honor 20S
- Honor View 20
- Honor 10
- Honor View 10
- Honor 9X / 9X Pro
- Honor 8X
Motorola
Motorola used to be on top of its game when it came to Android updates, but in recent years, the company has gotten slower and more inconsistent with how it handles new software.
As of right now, these are all of the Motorola phones that have successfully gotten their Android 10 update:
- Motorola Edge / Edge+
- Moto G8 Plus
- Moto G7
- Moto G7 Power
- Moto G7 Plus
- Moto Z4
- Motorola One
- Motorola One Action
- Motorola One Power
- Motorola One Vision
- Motorola RAZR
- Moto E (2020)
There are a few other phones that we expect to get Android 10 at some point, with those being:
- Moto G8
- Moto G8 Play
- Moto G7 Play
- Moto Z3
- Moto Z3 Play
- Motorola One Zoom
- Motorola One Macro
Nokia
When it comes to Android updates, one company that stands out among the rest is Nokia. Led by HMD Global, this current iteration of the Nokia brand has become synonymous with phones that have clean software and get timely, consistent updates.
Nokia’s been hard at work updating a bunch of its phones to Android 10, with all of the following now running the software:
- Nokia 9 PureView
- Nokia 8.1
- Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Nokia 7.2
- Nokia 7.1
- Nokia 7 Plus
- Nokia 6.2
- Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Nokia 6.1
- Nokia 5.3
- Nokia 5.1 Plus
- Nokia 4.2
- Nokia 3.2
- Nokia 3.1 Plus
- Nokia 3.1
- Nokia 3V
- Nokia 2.3
- Nokia 2.2
- Nokia 1 Plus
- Nokia 1
That’s already quite a list, but Nokia isn’t done quite yet. At some point in Q2 2020, Nokia says it’ll also update these phones to Android 10:
- Nokia 5.1
- Nokia 3.1
- Nokia 2.1
OnePlus
OnePlus touts fast updates and a fast track to the latest version of Android as a feature of its phones. The company has proven time and time again that platform updates can be done quickly and fairly bug-free, and that hasn’t changed with Android 10. Here are the phones for which Android 10 is now available:
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro
- OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 6
- OnePlus 5 / 5T
Despite being launched with Android Nougat back in 2017, the OnePlus 5 and 5T were updated to Android 10 on May 27th, 2020.
Odds & Ends
Here are the phones that don’t quite belong in our categories above, but still deserve a shout-out for now rocking Android 10:
- ASUS ZenFone 6
- ASUS ROG Phone 2
- Essential Phone
- Sony Xperia 1
- Sony Xperia 5
- Sony Xperia 10/10 Plus
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Xiaomi Mi A2
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro (Europe only)
Android 10: Everything you need to know!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.