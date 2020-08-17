What makes China’s social media apps so unique?

China’s social media apps have evolved in a very different ways to those in the West.

Long term blocking by the Chinese government of US tech giants like Google and Facebook is partly responsible, but there are other reasons too.

From Kuaishou which has made a name for itself with China’s rural population to Tencent’s WeChat which has a user base of over one billion people, Click’s Stephen Beckett looks at some of the popular apps you might not have heard of and how they have gone off in new directions.

This film was recorded before the coronavirus lockdown.

