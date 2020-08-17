Washington hires NFL’s first Black team president

Wright will be responsible for leading the organization’s business divisions, which includes operations, finance, sales and marketing.

He will replace Bruce Allen, who was fired as team president following the 2019 campaign. Allen was hired by owner Dan Snyder in 2009 and played a primary role in Washington’s football matters since 2013.

During Allen’s time with the organization, Washington went 62-97-1 and never won more than 10 games in a season.

Wright spent seven years as a player in the NFL. He was a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. When his football career came to an end, he earned his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago.