Using available touches, targets to help spot fantasy sleepers, busts

Key additions: RB Peyton Barber, RB J.D. McKissic, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Dontrelle Inman, WR Cody Latimer, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

Key departures: RB Derrius Guice, RB Chris Thompson, WR Paul Richardson, TE Jordan Reed, TE Vernon Davis

Guice’s release by Washington following a domestic-violence related arrest leaves the running back spot open for the ancient Adrian Peterson and a number of new faces. It’s kind of crazy to expect another 200-plus carries from Peterson, so maybe Peyton Barber plays a similarly frustrating role in Washington as he did in Tampa Bay last year.

Antonio Gibson is more of a change-of-pace back who might even spend time out wide, as is J.D. McKissic, so one of them could take on the Chris Thompson rolethat saw 5.3 targets per game last year. If Washington decided to move on from the aging Peterson, former Stanford star Bryce Love could also play an early-down role.

In the passing game, Richardson leaves behind 42 targets, while Reed and Davis were barely healthy last year. The Washington TE spot should remain one of the least desired in the game for another year.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, a big target out of Liberty, could contend for early playing time with Kelvin Harmon opposite Terry McLaurin. Trey Quinn should play a similar role out of the slot and see about 50 targets again.