UFC 252: Can Daniel Cormier ride off into the sunset with the win?

Daniel Cormier has teased UFC fans about retirement for years, but his upcoming trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic looms as the last one for the future Hall of Famer.

“Suga” Sean O’Malley is poised to enter the decade as the promotion’s leading young star. Still undefeated in 12 fights, the calls for a title bout are in the near future.

UFC 252 features two fighters in contests that could push their legacies into another stratosphere. For their combatants, they’re more than happy to ruin a good storyline and write a new legacy of their own. Plus, the MMA betting odds for the main event fights are just juicy enough to make a wager on.

Here’s everything you need to know about the main events of UFC 252 on Saturday at the UFC APEX®, a new, state-of-the-art, 130,000 square-foot production facility in Las Vegas.

Sean O’Malley (12-0-0) vs. Marlon Vera (15-6-1)

Few are as talented with their hands as Suga Sean. The bantamweight is undefeated in his 12 MMA bouts thus far, crowned by his winning of The Ultimate Fighter finale versus Terrior “Flash” Ware. The 141 significant strikes statistic is good for the 4th-most ever in a 3-round UFC Bantamweight bout. A heavy-handed rangy fighter with volume is an extremely tough task for any fighter, and it’s the reason why “Suga” Sean is a heavy favorite against a talented Vera, who will have a height and reach disadvantage.

One thing for “Chito” Vera is the motivation to make amends for their 2019 fight that was canceled due to O’Malley getting busted for Ostarine, which forced his withdrawal from UFC 239.

“(Expletive) him,” Vera told MMA Junkie. “I don’t know what’s happening. I really don’t know if he’s really cheating or not. He was just an opponent, and I’ll wait for another guy. I will keep lowering my weight for a couple days. If they don’t have a replacement in a couple days, I’m going to walk away. I don’t want to be cutting weight for nothing.”