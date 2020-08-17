U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.31% By .com

© . U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.31%



.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.31%, while the index climbed 0.27%, and the index climbed 1.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were Home Depot Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.74% or 7.69 points to trade at 288.24 at the close. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc (NYSE:) added 2.26% or 3.00 points to end at 135.60 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.53% or 1.28 points to 84.76 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 3.41% or 6.07 points to trade at 172.01 at the close. American Express Company (NYSE:) declined 2.85% or 2.86 points to end at 97.55 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was down 2.64% or 2.70 points to 99.71.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were L Brands Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.52% to 28.80, General Motors Company (NYSE:) which was up 7.72% to settle at 30.01 and Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:) which gained 7.05% to close at 68.35.

The worst performers were American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.33% to 12.62 in late trade, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 5.11% to settle at 14.68 and Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.01% to 3.98 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Lmp Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 59.59% to 11.81, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 46.10% to settle at 5.80 and Stein Mart Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 39.03% to close at 0.1521.

The worst performers were Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 66.61% to 4.15 in late trade, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 32.87% to settle at 3.8800 and Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.62% to 3.66 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1551 to 1493 and 93 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1453 rose and 1353 declined, while 60 ended unchanged.

Shares in L Brands Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 8.52% or 2.26 to 28.80. Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.74% or 7.69 to 288.24. Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.26% or 3.00 to 135.60. Shares in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 66.61% or 8.28 to 4.15. Shares in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 32.87% or 1.9000 to 3.8800.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 3.17% to 21.35 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 2.26% or 44.05 to $1993.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.88% or 0.79 to hit $42.80 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.02% or 0.01 to trade at $45.26 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.05% to 1.1874, while USD/JPY rose 0.02% to 106.02.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.28% at 92.828.