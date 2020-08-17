Typo blamed after proposed design is short-listed for US state

A Mississippi man who submitted a proposal to place a giant mosquito on the new state flag, a design that went viral on social media, said he created it as a joke.

Thomas Rosete, a deckhand on the Yazoo River, told the Clarion Ledger he created the “mosquito flag”, which features a giant mosquito surrounded by a circle of stars, to poke fun at a coworker who had been against changing the flag.

Working on the river, he said he is very familiar with Mississippi mosquitoes and it felt like a fitting way to represent the state.

The proposed Mosquito flag. (Mississippi Department of Archives & History)

“They’re everywhere,” he told the Ledger.

Mississippi is currently in the process of choosing a new flag.

Lawmakers took a historic vote this year to take down the old state flag, which featured the Confederate battle flag, a symbol widely condemned as racist.

File-This June 25, 2020, file photo shows a Mississippi state flag flying outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi will surrender the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag, more than a century after white supremacist legislators embedded it there a generation after the South lost the Civil War. Mississippi’s House and Senate voted in succession Sunday, June 28, 2020, to retire the flag, with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, an (AP/AAP)

A nine-member commission will recommend a replacement flag.

Mr Rosete and nearly 3000 Mississippians have since submitted designs for a new state flag.

Magnolias, stars, a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, and even Kermit the Frog appear on some of the proposals. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP) (AP/AAP)

Some of the designs were more serious than others.

Among the submissions were flags decorated with a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, Kermit the frog and the mosquito flag.

The commission approved about 150 proposals for the second round, and the state Department of Archives and History put those on its website last Monday.

Many were surprised that the mosquito flag had made the cut, along with dozens of designs featuring Mississippi magnolia flowers.

The reaction on social media was immediate: People loved it.

“Personally, I love the Mosquito Flag. … the cheekyness (sic) of it is on brand,” one Mississippi native wrote on Twitter.

“I’m slowly realising my love for the mosquito flag might not even be ironic,” another commented.

“It’s so bad it’s good. I would proudly fly the mosquito.”

Supporters’ hopes have been dashed, however.

Magnolias, stars, a Gulf Coast lighthouse, a teddy bear, and even Kermit the Frog appear on some of the proposals submitted by the general public for a new Mississippi flag. (AP/AAP)

The department later released a statement saying the design had been advanced mistakenly because of a “typo” and would be removed from the list.

People soon began to express their remorse.

Reuben Anderson, seated left, and Mary Graham, and other members of a commission that will recommend a new Mississippi state flag, discuss flag choices, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP/AAP)

“I don’t feel like anyone dodged a bullet here rather they squandered an opportunity,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“No,” another said. “The mosquito flag is destined to be in that round!”

“Fly high, mosquito flag,” a Mississippi journalist tweeted.

Mr Rosete told the Ledger that even though it was short-lived, it was nice to see people rally around the flag.