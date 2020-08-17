Two suspect accused over 2002 killing of Run-DMC hip-hop star Jam Master Jay

Two men have been indicted over one of New York’s most notorious unsolved crimes – the 2002 killing of hip-hop star Jam Master Jay.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the news with federal prosecutors expected to announce the charges at a news conference.

One official identified the suspects as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan.

Washington, who had reportedly been living on a couch at Jay’s home in the days before his death, was publicly named as a possible suspect or witness as far back as 2007.

He is currently serving a federal prison sentence stemming from a string of robberies he committed while on the run from police after Jay’s death.

In court papers filed at the , prosecutors alleged that Washington waved a handgun around and ordered people in Jay’s Queens recording studio to lie on the ground while another man killed him on October 30 2002.









Washington “provided cover for his associate to shoot and kill Jason Mizell”, prosecutors wrote.

Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop pioneers Run-DMC, with Joseph “Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniel.

Their hits included It’s Tricky and the Aerosmith remake collaboration Walk This Way.

Jay was shot once in the head with a .40-calibre bullet by a masked assailant at his studio in Hollis, the Queens neighbourhood where he grew up, police said at the . He left behind a wife and three children.

Police identified at least four people in the studio with Jay, including the two armed gunmen.

The city and Jay’s friends offered more than $60,000 in reward money but witnesses refused to come forward and the case languished.

Jay’s acquaintance with Washington upset his family.

Before sleeping on Jay’s couch, Washington had been linked to the fatal 1995 shooting of Randy Walker, a close associate of the late Tupac Shakur.