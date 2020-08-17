Two Men Arrested in 2002 Murder of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., who have been long suspects in the long-unsolved case of the hip-hop pioneer’s death, have been officially indicted.

Justice will finally come for Jam Master Jay, 18 years after his fatal shooting in 2002. Two men have been arrested and officially indicted in the murder of the member of influential hip-hop group Run DMC, prosecutors said on Monday, August 17.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., who have been long suspects in the cold case, are alleged to conspire to kill the DJ, whose real name was Jason William Mizell. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York believes the murder was in a retaliation for a drug dispute.

“[In] July 2002, Mizell acquired approximately ten kilograms of cocaine on consignment from a supplier in the Midwest. The cocaine was intended to be distributed in Maryland by Washington, Jordan and other co-conspirators,” part of the court documents reads.

“A dispute between Washington and one of the co-conspirators resulted in Mizell telling Washington that he would be cut out of the Maryland transaction.” After several months, the suspects finally found the right moment to kill Jay when he was in a recording studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens on October 30, 2002.

During a court appearance on Monday via teleconference, Karl pleaded not guilty to two counts involving the execution-style shooting of Jay. The 36-year-old was identified as the triggerman. Prosecutors claimed that Karl pumped a bullet into Jay’z head at close range and shot another man in the leg, before threatening witnesses if they dared to expose him. He additionally faces eight drug charges, to which he also copped a not-guilty plea. He’s currently held without a bail.

His cohort, Ronald, was charged with two counts related to Jay’s slaying amid drug trafficking. He is expected to be arraigned later in the week. Both men face minimum sentences of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Speaking of the arrests of the two suspects, Seth D. DuCharme, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said law enforcement never gave up on solving the cold case. “It was important to us then and remains extremely important to us now to bring justice for the victim, his family, friends and the community that cared so much about those events,” he stated.