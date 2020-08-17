Toronto Police to Pay $12.5 Million to Protesters Arrested During 2010 G-20 Summit

As world leaders gathered in Toronto a decade ago they were at first met by largely peaceful demonstrators pressing for action on climate change, and Indigenous and gay rights. But a small group of protesters smashed windows, looted shops and burned police cars in the main shopping district​.

At first the police did nothing, but then about 20,000 officers from a variety of forces began making arrests, often violently. Most of those detained, a later, independent inquiry found, were peaceful or even just bystanders. Others were taken from homes without warrants, the report said.

The inquiry determined that the police had acted outside of the law.

That was in 2010, at the meeting of the Group of 20 in Toronto. On Monday, the city’s police force reached a multimillion dollar settlement in a class action brought by the demonstrators.

“Canada had never seen anything like what happened at the G-20 summit, and hopefully it never will again,” Murray Klippenstein, one of the two lawyers who led the class action, representing about 1,100 people, said in a statement.