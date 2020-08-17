Tom Lynch under fire for ‘cheap shot’ on defender in Richmond’s hard-fought win over Gold Coast

Tom Lynch has come under fire for an off-ball “cheap shot” in Richmond’s hard-fought win over the Gold Coast Suns to end the AFL’s football frenzy.

Lynch kicked two goals in the Tigers’ 8. 5. (53) to 4. 8. (32) win over his old side at the Gabba, but could attract the attention of the Match Review Officer after his fourth-quarter hit on Suns defender Sam Collins.

With the Tigers holding a 13-point lead, Lynch appeared to make a swinging strike to Collins’ midriff with his right arm, leaving the Suns defender crumpled on the turf as Lynch broke free to take a mark and kick a goal.

The hit left Collins visibly frustrated, both immediately after and following the match, with cameras showing the defender punching a padded pillar inside the Suns changerooms.

The behind-the-goals vision which shows a swinging Lynch arm making contact to Collins’ midriff (Fox Footy)

Lynch was widely criticised for his action, which comes just weeks after he escaped a suspension for another off-ball incident in Richmond’s Round 10 win over Brisbane.

Despite the criticism levelled at him for his hit on Collins, Lynch defended his actions after the game.

“It was just an open hand and pushed off,” he told ABC Grandstand.

“That was it… he (Collins) was a bit angry about that but it was just an open hand to the chest, which as key forwards, is what you want to do.”

Tom Lynch was fired up against his former team, this time engaging in fisticuffs with Jarrod Witts (Getty)

Veteran AFL columnist Rohan Connolly was one of many who slammed Lynch for his hit on Collins.

“Ordinary stuff from Tom Lynch,” Connolly tweeted.

“Game doesn’t need cheap shots, and you don’t need cheap shots to perform well.

“There’s a difference between ‘playing on the edge’ and belting a guy in the guts off the ball.

“Anyone can do that. Cut it out.”