Tom Brady reveals thought process behind signing with Bucs

Tom Brady’s decision to leave the New England Patriots after 20 years was stunning, but the 43-year-old quarterback revealed that it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

In an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, Brady provided a bit more insight into his decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

“I thought long and hard about making the decision,” Brady told King. “I put a lot of really careful thought into everything that I really valued. I probably listed 20 different things that were important. I had a weighted scale about what was not so important. “When I added it up, Tampa seemed like it was a great opportunity. If I think back at the decision, I am so happy with the decision I made.”

It certainly was surprising that Brady decided to choose a club that went 7-9 last season and has failed to make the playoffs in over a decade. However, the Buccaneers have a loaded offense for the 2020 campaign with the likes of Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The talent difference between the Tampa Bay and New England offense is very large, and Bruce Arians’ squad is in far better shape to get Brady his seventh Super Bowl title.

New England always will be special to Brady, but at his age, a change of scenery probably will do him some good.