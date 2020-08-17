Tiger King ‘to return for season two’, with Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin potentially on board

Hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King is set to return for a second season, according to reports.

The first run of the outlandish show, released in March, focussed on the feud between eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic and Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.

Tiger King was a ratings hit for the streaming service, with more than 64 million households reportedly tuning in.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

According to The Sun, Netflix has obtained the rights to a follow-up season, which will see the return of (the currently incarcerated) Joe Exotic, along with Dillon Passage and Jeff Lowe.

Exotic is partway through a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of commissioning Baskin’s murder on top of a litany of animal-related charges.

Watch more

The report claims that Baskin is soliciting a fee of roughly $1m (£763,000) to participate in the second season, while Exotic hopes to clear his name.

Since the series’ debut, Exotic and Baskin have made plenty of news headlines, including when the former contracted coronavirus in prison, and reportedly sought a presidential pardon from US leader Donald Trump.

Baskin, meanwhile, was recently engaged in a public dispute with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, after suggesting that the music video for “WAP” would “glamourise” the idea of big cat pet ownership.

The animal rights activist was then accused by Cardi B of “killing” her husband, a reference to an allegation made repeatedly by Exotic through Tiger King‘s first season.

”When most people are called out for their involvement in cruelty to animals they know there is no justification that will persuade others so they have to deflect the conversation to something else,” said Baskin in response.