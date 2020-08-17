This Is Us Season 5 Will Include the Coronavirus Pandemic

This Is Us won’t be skipping over the ups and mostly downs of 2020 when it returns for season five.

Creator Dan Fogelman confirmed on Twitter that the NBC drama will include the global coronavirus pandemic the world is currently dealing with, though he does not know when production will start again or when new episodes will air.

“Yes on Covid,” he tweeted in response to a fan asking if it would be addressed. “We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters.”

He also confirmed that the ending to the series, which he’s had planned for multiple seasons now, has not changed despite the pandemic’s interruption.

While This Is Us follows the Pearson family through many decades, the main storyline takes place very much in present day. One scene—a birthday party at the family cabin that we’ve only seen pieces of so far—specifically takes place on Aug. 31, 2020.