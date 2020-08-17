These KN95 Masks Only Cost $2.95 (and They’re in Stock!)

Masks are becoming an essential part of everyday life. The old checklist refrain, sung before leaving the house, “Keys, wallet, phone,” has been updated to “Keys, wallet, phone, mask.” They are perhaps our important weapon in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. As a number of states in the U.S. mandated mask-wearing in public, and private businesses across the country institute their own rules for facial coverings, it’s a good idea to have one on you, or at least within reach, at all times. Dallas-based Honest PPE has FDA-approved KN95 masks available and ready to ship; the masks are $2.95 each when you buy a pack of 20 (they come individually wrapped), and they will surely come in handy.

“Face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting,” the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently announced. The most demanded mask out there is the N95. Used by hospitals and their staff members, it’s the gold standard. But they’re super hard to come by for the rest of us. That said, there’s an alternative, the KN95 mask, which is both reliable and effective when it comes to filtering out unwanted particles and germs, and fortunately is more available. Both the CDC and healthcare manufacturer 3M view the KN95 mask as a “suitable replacement” for the N95 mask. While unlike a cloth mask, you can’t wash and reuse it for weeks, you can re-wear a KN95 mask outside of professional healthcare settings. Following guidelines for proper storage, maintenance, and taking it on and off, you can easily keep one of these masks by your front door, or in your car, and use the same one each time you walk the dog, or dip in for groceries.

Want to know the safety bona-fides of this mask? It has a KN95 rating, meaning that it adheres to regulatory standards set by the National Institute of Occupation Safety and Health (NIOSH). To meet this qualification, it must be capable of filtering at least 95% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, which means it can easily catch the droplets that carry the coronavirus into the air. The masks are FDA and CE registered, which means that they meet the standards of the regulatory agencies for the United States and Europe, respectively.

The masks are constructed with 5 layers of protection including 2 premium quality melt-blown layers (a process that creates the thinnest but most protective fabric). The fabric isn’t woven, which makes it more breathable, skin-friendly, and versatile. Honest PPE has taken extra care to reinforce their elastic straps (that go around your ears) so that they won’t easily snap or become stretched. Their masks have a smooth texture, which can be incredibly important when you’re wearing a mask for a long time, or taking it on and off many times, to limit irritation. There’s also a flexible nose pin to help it stay securely in place — don’t worry, though, it won’t pinch.

Finally, we’re looking at these masks as an formidable defense against the spread of the coronavirus, but they also protect against pollutants in the air, dust, and pollen.

The CDC says that everyone 2 years old and older should wear a mask in public, or when they’re with anyone outside of their household. Honest PPE’s KN95 masks can fulfill that need and are ready to ship without delay. You can get a 20-pack for $2.95 each at Honest PPE.

