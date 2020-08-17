The Weeknd Breaks Goo Goo Dolls’ Decades-Old Radio Songs Chart Record With ‘Blinding Lights’

The ‘Starboy’ hitmaker’s 19th week on top has broken a tie they shared with the ‘Slide’ rock band, who notched up 18 weeks at number one with ‘Iris’ back in 1998.

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” hit has set a new record on America’s Radio Songs chart after landing a 19th week at number one.

The former Billboard Hot 100 number one is still at three on that countdown but nothing can budge the track from the top of the radio play list.

The Canadian hitmaker’s 19th week on top breaks a tie with the Goo Goo Dolls, who notched up 18 weeks at number one with Iris in 1998.

As previously reported, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP”, has debuted at the top of the new Hot 100 songs chart, keeping “Rockstar” by DaBaby, featuring Roddy Ricch, pinned to two.

Jack Harlow‘s “Whats Poppin”, featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, drops a spot to four, and last week’s number one, Harry Styles‘ “Watermelon Sugar” drops to five.