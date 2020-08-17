The top storyline for every first-round series of the NBA playoffs

© Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody should ever forget what Bubble MVP Damian Lillard did during the seeding games of the Orlando Bubble. Like Atlas carrying the weight of the world on his back, Lillard willed the Blazers to a 6-2 record in those games, nailing big shot after big shot (some from the damn logo), and averaged an absurd 37.6 ppg. and 9.6 apg. on 50-44-89 shooting splits. Every time the Blazers looked as though they were going to fall apart, Lillard, or sometimes CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Carmelo Anthony or Gary Trent, would step up and make a big play. It was spectacular to watch.

Unfortunately for the Blazers, after Saturday’s win against Memphis in the Play-In Tournament, Lillard and Nurkic (who tragically lost his grandmother prior to the game), looked absolutely spent. And McCollum has been playing with a small fracture in his back (“Spinal!”). Do Lillard & Co. have anything left in the tank? Lillard thinks they do. But the fact that, including the Play-In win against Memphis, seven of the Blazers’ games were decided by five points or fewer (five of them wins) would suggest that the team is running on fumes. Even more concerning is the fact that the team has given up an average of 123.2 ppg. inside the bubble and now will have a fresh LeBron James and Anthony Davis to contend with. If Dame continues this torrid streak, the Blazers have a shot, but if he falters whatsoever, LA will steamroll them.

Prediction: Lakers, 4-1