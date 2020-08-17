The Rock was bullied in wrestling days, confirms Chris Jericho

Claims wrestling legend and Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was bullied during his time at the WWE has been backed by wrestling great Chris Jericho.

Last week, another legend, Bret “The Hitman” Hart revealed in his podcast “Confessions Of The Hitman” how Johnson’s introduction to the promotion was made uneasy by some of the veterans of the sport.

Hart named WWE legends Shawn Michaels and Triple H as the wrestlers who went out of their way to make things difficult for Johnson.

“The Hitman” also revealed that Triple H was just as eager to have Johnson gone from WWE.

The Rock takes on Jon Cena during WrestleMania XXVIII. (Getty)

“Triple H was the same. He was always out to get The Rock. Shawn was out to get him and they just worked on him, and worked on him, and worked on him,” Hart said.

“A lot of the wrestlers would give him (Johnson) a hard time in those days, a really hard time, enough to try to break him and get him to quit and they almost succeeded.

“The Rock was kind of a marked guy.

“I remember Shawn Michaels coming into the dressing room and dressing down poor Dwayne. Shawn came in and just dressed him down and he chewed him out (over his use of the diving dropkick).

“He slammed the door and he walked out. The Rock was (deflated) because in those days, Shawn had a lot of weight. He was a pretty important guy for the company, a veteran guy kind of dressing him down like that, he (Johnson) was apologising and said he didn’t know, and he thought it would be OK.

“I remember the door closed after Shawn left and I said, ‘That’s bulls***. That’s total bullsh–t. I said, ‘Nobody owns the dropkick off the top’.”

The alleged incident led to Hart mentoring Johnson with the veteran looked out for the young star, who would go on to become one of the most bankable stars in WWE and Hollywood.

Triple H (L) with Shawn Michaels (Getty)

Fellow WWE icon Jericho backed up claims Johnson was bullied and said the rivalry existed before their time at WWE.

“As far as I know, it’s true, from what The Rock told me,” Jericho told Sportskeeda. “It’s the reason why The Rock and Shawn Michaels never worked a match. I think Shawn might have insulted The Rock when he was a kid in Hawaii or something, The Rock’s got a long memory.

“But yeah, even when Shawn came back, I believe there was one match where it was Triple H vs The Rock in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Shawn was the special guest ref and they were angling to try and do a storyline feud between Rock and Shawn and I don’t think The Rock wanted to do it.”