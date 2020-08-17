The ‘No. 3 NBA draft picks’ quiz

The Vlade Divac era in Sacramento is over.

Divac announced over the weekend that he would be stepping down after five seasons as the team’s general manager. Assistant GM Peja Stojakovic is gone as well, but head coach Luke Walton’s job is reportedly safe. To his credit, Divac does leave the Kings in better shape than when he took over, but he knows it was one decision that ultimately did him in: drafting Marvin Bagley over Luka Doncic. “That was my decision,” Divac said. “I still believe Marvin has big upside. But I needed more time to prove it. I’m sure Marvin is going to prove everybody wrong. But in this league, you need to produce right now. People don’t have patience but I’m OK with that.” Sure, Bagley has been OK in is brief time in the NBA, but Doncic is already one of the five best players in the league and passing on him in the draft will likely haunt Divac and the Kings for a very long time.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Luka is one of eight players selected No. 3 overall in the draft who is still alive in this postseason. So with that in mind, how many of the third overall picks from every NBA Draft during the lottery era can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!