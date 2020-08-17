The most logical trade chip for every NFL team

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This qualifies as more of an in-season swap. And it is only logical if the Falcons are again a non-contending operation. One of the cornerstones of Atlanta’s Super Bowl LI lineup, Mack has made six Pro Bowls — three as a Falcon. But he will turn 35 this season, is in the final year of his contract and saw the Falcons draft his potential successor — Boston College’s Matt Hennessy — in Round 3. This is a historically bad year for rookie O-linemen to develop, but if the Falcons are again sub-.500 at the trade deadline, they could look to move Mack in the same way they shopped Vic Beasley last year.