The Duchess trailer: Katherine Ryan plays a no-nonsense mother in new Netflix sitcom

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for Katherine Ryan’s new motherhood comedy, The Duchess.

The stand-up comedian, who regularly appears on panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Mock the Week, is the creator and star of the semi-autobiographical sitcom.

Ryan plays the single mother of a young daughter who is seeking a sperm donor for her second child.

When things don’t go to plan, she decides to proposition her unsuitable ex-boyfriend who makes a deal with her to father her child for £10,000.

Netflix described the series as following the “powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mum living in London”.





Ryan’s previous acting credits include the sitcoms Campus and Episodes.

The Duchess launches 11 September on Netflix.