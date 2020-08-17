The Crown fans ‘can smell the awards coming’ as Elizabeth Debicki cast as Princess Diana

Tenet actor Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Diana, Princess of Wales in seasons five and six of the Netflix royal drama series The Crown.

Debicki will take over the role from Emma Corrin, who will play the late royal in The Crown‘s forthcoming fourth season.

She joins a cast which includes Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Imelda Staunton.

In a statement posted to The Crown‘s official Twitter account, Debicki said: “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many.”





“It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

The Australian actor is known for her roles in Steve McQueen’s heist thriller Widows and the BBC One miniseries The Night Manager, and has appeared in blockbusters including Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 and The Great Gatsby.

Fans reacted to the news with excitement on social media, with one The Crown viewer writing: “OMG IT’S REAL.“

Others praised the casting, with one person writing that they could “smell the awards coming”, following the announcement.













“So dang excited! She will be great! Love this actress and similarity to Diana is undeniable!” said another.

Many people were quick to point out that, at nearly 6’ 3”, Debicki is almost half a foot taller than the real Diana, and noticeably taller than some of the other members of the cast.

“The amount of height chicanery that will go on around Elizabeth Debicki on The Crown is a whole reason to watch the show,” wrote one Twitter commenter.