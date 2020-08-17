The best camping spot in each New England state, according to Conde Nast Tr

Travelers looking for camping inspiration close to home this season due to the coronavirus pandemic have excellent options across New England, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The publication recently released a list of best camping spots in every state, sticking with public lands that are bookable through the national or state parks system.

“[T]his summer, when it seems like we’re all heading camping — and we mean everyone — many of us are limited to staying closer to home, and in need of a little more domestic travel inspiration,” the publication wrote.

Ahead are the publication’s picks for New England and what editors had to say about each place. (Please note: Massachusetts entry Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area is not allowing camping during the 2020 season due to the global health crisis. The rest of the publication’s picks are open this season.)

Connecticut: Rocky Neck State Park

“It’s true — swimming in the Long Island Sound, fishing for saltwater bass, and hiking among marshland waterfowl can all be found less than an hour drive from New Haven. After a day spent lounging on white sand beaches, stargaze right from your tent, while serenaded by the pops and crackles of the campfire.”

“Snuggled into a lush forest of spruce and hemlock, Blackwoods Campground provides a centrally located shady solace for adventure seekers in Acadia. Climb Cadillac Mountain for a spectacular sunrise show, dip your feet into the water at Sand Beach, and marvel at the craggy coastal headland of Otter Point.”

“After a quick ferry ride from Boston, campers can revel in the wildflowers, tidepools, and sandy shores of the Boston Harbor Islands. They’re a history lesson by day, too: Explore Civil War-era Fort Warren, before retreating to a hidden beach campsite on Lovells Island.”

“Easily one of the best spots for leaf-peeping in October, Franconia Notch is also a brilliant summer destination for hikers looking to hop onto a stretch of the Appalachian Trail and traverse the Franconia Ridge. Set right on the banks of the Pemigewasset River, this forested campground is as close as you can get to those scenic White Mountain trails as well.”

“To overnight at Charlestown Breachway, campers will need their own ‘self-contained rig’ (that’s a motorhome in layman’s terms). It’s a steep price of admission, but it allows RV owners, renters, and avid van-lifers a front row seat to some of the best saltwater fishing in the country. All sites are within walking distance to a sandy beach, providing breathtaking views of Block Island Sound.”

“Just minutes south of Burlington sits Vermont’s first state park, Mount Philo. This unpretentious woodland setting is a summertime favorite for birders, picnickers, and hikers looking to summit its namesake 968-foot peak. Gaze out at impeccable views of the Lake Champlain Valley and Adirondack Mountains from the top.”