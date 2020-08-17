Apple today updated its TestFlight app for iOS to version 2.7.0, and according to the release notes, the update adds stability improvements and bug fixes. There’s one other hidden addition that went unmentioned — a new icon.

Old icon on left, new icon on right



Apple has once again refined the TestFlight app icon to introduce a new design. The icon continues to feature a propeller, but the new look adds a 3D effect and does away with the simplicity of the prior icon.

TestFlight is Apple’s app that developers are able to use to provide beta versions of apps to media, testers, and others to get their apps ready for release.

This article, "TestFlight App for iOS Gets New Icon," first appeared on MacRumors.com

