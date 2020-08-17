Telegram rolls out end-to-end encrypted video calls

Telegram has officially rolled out end-to-end encrypted video calls for iOS and Android, and plans to launch group video calls in the coming months.
The popular messaging app notes that anyone can verify encryption through the four emoji shown on their screen during a video call.
“All video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. To confirm your connection, compare the four emoji shown on-screen for you and your chat partner, if they match, your call is 100 percent secured by time-tested encryption,” Telegram notes.
You can start a video call from your contact’s profile page, and switch video on or off at any time during voice calls. Video calls also support picture-in-picture mode, allowing users to scroll through chats and multitask.
The service notes that 2020 highlighted the need for face-to-face communication, which is why it worked to launch this new feature.
Telegram says that video calls will receive more features and improvements in future versions, as it’s currently working to launch group video calls soon.
