Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Holds Still for No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart in Its Third Week

This week’s charts also sees Luke Bryan’s ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ arriving at No. 5, while alternative rock band Glass Animals gets its first top 10 album with ‘Dreamland’.

–

Taylor Swift enjoys a third week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart with “Folklore”. Thanks to the arrival of its CD version in stores, the album earns 136,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 13, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the number, 68,000 are in SEA units. Meanwhile, 67,000 are in album sales with 1,000 being in the forms of TEA units. The dramatic growth in the album sales is the result of its CD edition reaching brick-and-mortar stores and such online retailers as Amazon on August 7. Prior to this, the album was only available via Taylor’s official webstore and digital retailers such as iTunes.

“Folklore” joins other three albums which successfully spent at least three weeks at No. 1 in 2020. The three albums are Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” (five weeks), The Weeknd‘s “After Hours” (four weeks) and Roddy Ricch‘s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” (three weeks).

Back to this week’s chart, Juice WRLD‘s “Legends Never Die” follows it up at No. 2 after rising one spot with 117,000 equivalent album units. Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”, meanwhile, dips from No. 2 to No. 3 with 92,000 equivalent album units.

Occupying No. 4 is Rod Wave‘s “Pray 4 Love” that ascends from No. 23 to No. 4 with 75,000 units, thanks to its reissue on August 7 with 11 additional tracks. This week also sees Luke Bryan‘s “Born Here Live Here Die Here” arriving at No. 5 with 65,000 equivalent album units, marking his 11th top 10 album. Meanwhile, alternative rock band Glass Animals gets its first top 10 album as “Dreamland” debuts at No. 7 with 60,000 equivalent album units.

Going down from No. 6 to No. 8 is DaBaby‘s “Blame It on Baby” as it earns 52,000 equivalent album units. Lil Baby‘s former No. 1 “My Turn” falls from No. 5 to 9 with 47,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top 10 in this week’s chart is NLE Choppa‘s “Top Shotta” that earns 36,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten Billboard 200: