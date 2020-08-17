‘Stars have aligned for gold’: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire takes $500-million stake in Barrick

Article content continued

Over the years, he’s disparaged gold as both a store of value and an investment.

“One thing I would bet my life on,” Buffett said at Berkshire’s 2012 annual meeting, “essentially, is over a 50-year period, not only will Berkshire do considerably better than gold, but common stocks as a group will do better than gold, and probably farmland will do better than gold.”

Based in Omaha, Neb., he is famous for his “value” investment philosophy, in which he buys stocks in companies that have fallen out of favour with the rest of the market, and are undervalued compared to their book value.

The gold sector doesn’t necessarily fit that profile, nor does Barrick.

“It’s not exactly as if Barrick’s on its knees and as cheap as it’s ever been,” Grosskopf said.

He predicted that Buffett would also invest in physical gold, and that his investments in Barrick and other gold miners would increase over time.

David Gray/AFP via Getty Images files

Jackie Przybylowski, managing director of equity research, metals and mining, at BMO Capital Markets, said Barrick Gold does not fit the classic “value” investment, given that it’s not out of favour and not struggling in any particular way.

“One thing that Buffet is probably looking for is a stock that has trade liquidity, and that probably trades in the U.S.,” she said. “It’s a big fund, and they took a big position.”

Przybylowski said Buffett is likely now bullish on gold and felt comfortable in Barrick, though she doesn’t know for sure since he didn’t make any comment on the purchase.