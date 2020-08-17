Sources: US will further tighten restrictions on Huawei's access to semiconductors and add its affiliates in 21 countries to the government's economic blacklist (David Shepardson/Reuters)

David Shepardson / Reuters:
Sources: US will further tighten restrictions on Huawei’s access to semiconductors and add its affiliates in 21 countries to the government’s economic blacklist — WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is set to announce on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co …
