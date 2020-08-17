Social media lights up over Trump and Melania’s ‘hand brush’

Social media has lit up with a seemingly innocuous moment between the US President and the First Lady as they departed Air Force One.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were returning to Washington from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

As the pair descend the stairs of the aircraft Ms Trump appears to brush away the president’s repeated efforts to hold her hand.

Others have speculated that the First Lady was simply holding on to her dress to catch it in heavy winds.

The trivial moment comes as the President turns his attention to the looming election, where rival Joe Biden’s lead among registered voters has narrowed since June.

On the eve of the party conventions, a majority of voters (53 per cent) are “extremely enthusiastic” about voting in this year’s election, a new high in CNN polling in presidential election cycles back to 2003.

Overall, 50 per cent of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46 per cent say they support Trump and Pence, right at the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Among the 72 per cent of voters who say they are either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall, Biden’s advantage over Trump widens to 53 per cent to 46 per cent.

It is narrower, however, among those voters who live in the states that will have the most impact on the electoral college this fall.

Overall, CNN polling shows 54 per cent disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president and 42 per cent approve.

That’s an uptick since June, and about on par with Trump’s ratings from earlier this year.

It still lands the President near the bottom of a list of historical approval ratings for presidents seeking reelection just ahead of their nominating conventions.

Trump lands ahead of Jimmy Carter (33 per cent approval) and George H.W. Bush (35 per cent), but below Barack Obama (48 per cent), George W. Bush (49 per cent), Bill Clinton (53 per cent) and Ronald Reagan (54 per cent).

Trump’s favourability rating remains underwater nationally (43 per cent see him favourably, 55 per cent unfavourably), a bit worse than Biden’s 46 per cent favourable to 47 per cent unfavourable even split.

In the battleground states, though, voters’ views on the two candidates are almost even: 52 per cent have an unfavourable opinion of Biden, 54 per cent of Trump. Both candidates are viewed favourably by 45 per cent in those states.

