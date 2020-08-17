Smoke, hot temperatures continue Monday in metro area

Smoke from the state’s wildfires and hot temperatures are expected to continue in the Denver metro area on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.





It will be sunny with a high of 94 during the day with the wildfires creating a haze through the metro area. Winds could gust up to 15 mph, according to the NWS.

More Haze and Smoke along the front range and across the higher terrain. #cowx pic.twitter.com/mcCpEYdAHL — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 17, 2020

In the evening, temperatures will fall to 62 with possible wind gusts reaching 17 mph.

It will be warmer on Tuesday with a high of 96. The evening low will be around 64.

High temperatures will still above 90 through the week with highs of 93 expected for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms for both days.