Halep, the world No. 2, likely would’ve been a favorite to take the crown in New York, as she won the Prague Open on Sunday.

As Kevin Mitchell of The Guardian wrote, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, and Belinda Bencic are other top-ten players who have also opted out of competing in the U.S. Open due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams remains committed to participating in New York when the tournament gets underway on Aug. 31.